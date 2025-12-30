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Air SeriesHanging Air Conditioner

FAC09AB11CMYB/68

Split Air Conditioner Inverter 1.0HP Ab1 Series

wifi,cold plasma, efficient, and hygienic performance with 5-Star Energy Efficiency.

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Split Air Conditioner Inverter 1.0HP Ab1 Series

  • WiFi Intelligent Control

  • Cold Plasma

  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert

  • Smart Core Self-wash

WiFi Intelligent Control

Connect to the Philips CoolHome App for convenient remote operation. Adjust settings anytime, anywhere for effortless comfort.

High-Efficiency Full DC Inverter

Advanced DC inverter technology for compressors, indoor, and outdoor fan motors ensures faster cooling, higher efficiency, and lower energy consumption.

Smart Core Self-wash

Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.

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