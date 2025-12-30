2 year warranty
FAC09AB11CMYB/68
Split Air Conditioner Inverter 1.0HP Ab1 Series
wifi,cold plasma, efficient, and hygienic performance with 5-Star Energy Efficiency.
WiFi Intelligent Control
Cold Plasma
High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
Smart Core Self-wash
Connect to the Philips CoolHome App for convenient remote operation. Adjust settings anytime, anywhere for effortless comfort.
Advanced DC inverter technology for compressors, indoor, and outdoor fan motors ensures faster cooling, higher efficiency, and lower energy consumption.
Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.
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