2 year warranty
Fast and convenient
1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills.
Non-stick soleplate
Variable steam setting
Up to 90g of steam boost
Kills 99.99% bacteria**
Calc-clean
An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.
Calc-clean for extending irons life.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Tadmur
27/01/2025
Malaysia
Malaysian recommend
Berat mmg ngam xringan sgt dan tak berat sgt. Just nice. Steam dia coverage excelent, takde delay or abnormal. Laju panas. Dan dia maintain temperature tu mmg nice, xde drop temp tiba tiba. Water tank dia bagus. Dia stabil bila letak berdiri, so takdela risau jatuh.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series DST1040/30 Steam Iron
Date of Use 2024-12-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series DST1040/30 Steam Iron
Date of Use 2024-12-26
The Iron man
03/09/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Steam Iron
A brilliant product. It is very light and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series Steam Iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 Series Steam Iron
compared to Philips Featherlight Plus
Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. steaming time.