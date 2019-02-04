2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9902NB/97
Power bank
Big 10,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device
Universal
Power bank
Black
This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.
A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Reviews
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.