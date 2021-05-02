2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9790HB/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 30,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
30000mAh
Li polymer battery
USB A and Type-C charging port
Black
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
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