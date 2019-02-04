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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Qi Wireless Charger

        DLP9055G/97

        Wireless charger

        Quickly charge your phone without plugging it with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology.

        See all benefits

        Wireless charger

        • Universal

        • Fast charging

        • Black

        Qi wireless technology

        The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

        Qi certified by Wireless Power Consortium

        Slim and light design

        A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.

        Technical Specifications

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        Disclaimers

        1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.