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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP8718NC/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with LED battery level display. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

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With build-iin Type C cable.

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • White

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

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