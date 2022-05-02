2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP6812CB/69
Slim, powerful & beautiful
Big 10000mAh capacity battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices..
10,000 mAh
QC 3.0 and PD
Black
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Tikopek
02/05/2022
Singapore
Verified buyer
Power bank
This power bank is reliable and trustworthy. Just like an earlier Philips power bank I bought. Although it's not the best of the range
Pros
Reliable
Cons
Nil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP6812CB USB power bank
Date of Use 2021-04-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLP6812CB USB power bank
Date of Use 2021-04-02
Svst
18/08/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Power Bank
Power bank product have nice features and easy to use. Light indicator is good. Suggestion : 1. can add another light indicator for battery , indicates for charging ( Red colour for charging )
This review was made for DLP6812CB USB power bank
Date of Use 2022-07-18
This review was made for DLP6812CB USB power bank
Date of Use 2022-07-18