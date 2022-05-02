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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6812CB/69

3.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Slim, powerful & beautiful

Big 10000mAh capacity battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices..

See all benefits

With 2 USB and a Type-C output slot.

Slim, powerful & beautiful

  • 10,000 mAh

  • QC 3.0 and PD

  • Black

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
2
1

02/05/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Power bank

This power bank is reliable and trustworthy. Just like an earlier Philips power bank I bought. Although it's not the best of the range

Pros

Reliable

Cons

Nil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP6812CB USB power bank

Date of Use 2021-04-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP6812CB USB power bank

Date of Use 2021-04-02

18/08/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Power Bank

Power bank product have nice features and easy to use. Light indicator is good. Suggestion : 1. can add another light indicator for battery , indicates for charging ( Red colour for charging )

This review was made for DLP6812CB USB power bank

Date of Use 2022-07-18

This review was made for DLP6812CB USB power bank

Date of Use 2022-07-18

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