2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP6645CW/97
Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity
Large capacity 10,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery. Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output. with 5W /7.5W /10W wireless charging.
10,000 mAh
3 USB charging ports
Qi wireless charging
White
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
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