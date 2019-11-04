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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Car Charger

        DLP4522NW/97

        Car charger

        18W Power adaptor

        See all benefits

        18W output

        Car charger

        • 2 USB chaging ports

        • 18W Output

        • White

        2 USB to charge 2 devices simultaneously

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        LED power indicator for confirmation at a glance

        LED power indicator for confirmation at a glance

        This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the unit is charging.

        Technical Specifications

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