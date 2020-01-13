2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1720QW/97
Power bank. 20000mAh Capacity White
Micro USB Input, USB Type C Input \ Output. USB Type A Output.
20,000 mAh
Quick charge
Li polymer battery
USB Type-C PD
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
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