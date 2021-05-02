2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK3605L/00
Simple and convenient Selfie stick
The product body adopts a sliding and retractable handle that can be easily reduced into a tripod and a remote control that can be separated by the body. Angle adjustable, wider field of vision.
Easily adjustable knob provides 360 degree viewing angles
Securely locks and releases phone by mere push of a finger
The plug is designed in such a way that it can be folded when not in use to increase portability when on the go.
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