2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK2415MB/97
Magnet Car Mount
Provide 360 degree adjust experience with the magnetic pad. Safely secure the mount to the car's air vent. Alluminum alloy casing with closed magnetic field with no interference with signals.
Magnet suction
Aluminium construction
This case features a removable bottom section that allows you to quickly and easily dock your device while it remains protected in the rest of the case.
This car mount is fitted with strong magnet suction. Provides 360 degree mobile adjust experience. Car mount in turn is firmly fixed on to the car surface using 3M adhesive.
This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.
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