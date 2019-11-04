2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK1415AB/97
Bike mount
Provide 360 degree adjust experience with the swirl joint ball. Safely secure the mount to the car's air vent. Adjustable prong .to fir mobile phone between 4 to 6 inches.
Air vent Smart Mount
Securely mount your iPod in the car inside a flexible, rotating cradle. The neck is flexible for best positioning, while the rotating cradle allows for easy access and at-a-glance horizontal viewing of the iPod touch.
This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.
This mount holds your iPhone in the car and allows you to talk hands-free with your Bluetooth headset.
Reviews