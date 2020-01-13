2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC5531CW/97
1.2 m USB-C to USB-C cable
Charge and connect your phone with this cable. Works with your existing USB Type-C wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
1.2 meter / 4 feet
White
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Keep the USB cable on hand to ensure you're always ready to upload content, update your device, or charge via a USB source.