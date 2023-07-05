2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC5206L/00
Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable
You will need this USB-C to lightning cable to get maximum power from the PD enabled charger for your iPhone and iPad. Premium cable at a 6ft length for added flexibility.
Sync and Charge
2 meters / 6.5 feet
Black braided cable
Power Delivery
Sometimes a longer cable is just what you need for better access and added convenience
Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
1.0
of 5
4
Reviews
LPBJ
05/07/2023
US
Do not Purchase
If it was possible to -star rating, I would. I encourage you to please purchase charging cable. This charger worked for about 30 days. I tried various outlets, power strips and blocks, nothing worked to get this charger to work. Another let down from a once trusted product brand Philips
Pros
worked for 30 days
Cons
useless after 30 days
This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable
Date of Use 2023-06-05
This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable
Date of Use 2023-06-05
Jaylin
02/05/2023
US
Garbage Do not buy
I bought the charging wire it worked about 5 times then will not work anymore. I threw out receipt so I cant return. Waste of money.
Pros
none
Cons
stopped working after 5 uses
This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable
Date of Use 2023-04-02
This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable
Date of Use 2023-04-02
Shay42
28/02/2022
US
Expensive and not worth it
This product is pretty expensive, and it broke so easily. The tip of the charger broke off so quickly. Totally not worth it!
This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable
Date of Use 2021-01-27
This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable
Date of Use 2021-01-27