2 year warranty
DE3223/30
Dehumidify up to 30L/Day**
Room size: up to 63 m²*
Aroma dispenser enabled
Digital humidity display
Powerful system removes 30 liter water a day**, equaling 54 bottles of water****, suitable for a room up to 63m2*. In a room of 30m3*, decrease the unhealthy relative humidity level from 90% to healthy level 60% in 22 minutes***.
View real time digital feedback about your home’s humidity level, enabled by smart humidity sensor any time. Feel confident knowing your home’s humidity is constantly being monitored and displayed.
Laundry mode maximizes the air flow with a 0 to 90 degree adjustable louver, directs the dry air towards wet laundry, to speed up the drying process much quicker.
Reviews
Recommended applicable room size is calculated according to JEM1411:1998, following the category of concrete modern apartment building.
Dehumidification rate: tested by third party lab according to ANSI-AHAM DH-1 2008.
Remove damp in 22 mins: Theoretical calculation based on a room size of 30m3, from 90%RH to 60%RH, at 35°C, tested by third party lab according to ANSI-AHAM DH-1 2008. Due to natural ventilation, moisture release or absorption and at other temperature, results may differ.
54 bottles of water: Calculated based the dehumidification rate, tested by third party lab according to ANSI-AHAM DH-1 2008, divided by on normal drinking water size @550ml per bottle.