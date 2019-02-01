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  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
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  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go

Series 3000Air dehumidifier

DE3223/30

Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
Philips air dehumidifier Series 3000 removes damp up to 30 liter** per day and dries your clothes faster. Fill the aroma oil that you prefer, to have a healthier living environment with pleasant scent.
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Air dehumidifier with aroma dispenser

Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go

  • Dehumidify up to 30L/Day**

  • Room size: up to 63 m²*

  • Aroma dispenser enabled

  • Digital humidity display

Remove damp in 22 minutes***

Remove damp in 22 minutes***

Powerful system removes 30 liter water a day**, equaling 54 bottles of water****, suitable for a room up to 63m2*. In a room of 30m3*, decrease the unhealthy relative humidity level from 90% to healthy level 60% in 22 minutes***.

Real time digital humidity level indicator

Real time digital humidity level indicator

View real time digital feedback about your home’s humidity level, enabled by smart humidity sensor any time. Feel confident knowing your home’s humidity is constantly being monitored and displayed.

Special dry laundry mode dries clothes faster

Special dry laundry mode dries clothes faster

Laundry mode maximizes the air flow with a 0 to 90 degree adjustable louver, directs the dry air towards wet laundry, to speed up the drying process much quicker.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Recommended applicable room size is calculated according to JEM1411:1998, following the category of concrete modern apartment building.

  2. Dehumidification rate: tested by third party lab according to ANSI-AHAM DH-1 2008.

  3. Remove damp in 22 mins: Theoretical calculation based on a room size of 30m3, from 90%RH to 60%RH, at 35°C, tested by third party lab according to ANSI-AHAM DH-1 2008. Due to natural ventilation, moisture release or absorption and at other temperature, results may differ.

  4. 54 bottles of water: Calculated based the dehumidification rate, tested by third party lab according to ANSI-AHAM DH-1 2008, divided by on normal drinking water size @550ml per bottle.