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    8000 series Push-pull smart lock

    DDL801LAFKB/00

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    Remote smart connection

    Real-time smart control, safety at fingertips! Connect to gateway, pair with mobile app, Philips DDL801-5HBS enables instant unlocking, with access to lock logs and alerts. Stay in control of your doorstep activities, anytime, anywhere!

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    8000 series Push-pull smart lock

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    Remote smart connection

    Stay in control of your doorway activities

    • Work with gateway*
    • Remote unlocking
    • Mute by "0" button
    • Indoor quick-open switch
    • IP65-certified
    Stay updated on your doorway anytime

    Stay updated on your doorway anytime

    With the DDL801-5HBS connected to our gateway and app, you can easily monitor your doorway from anywhere. Check your lock status, access logs, view doorbell activity, and receive real-time alerts—all at your fingertips. Upgrade to a smarter, safer security solution that's always within reach!

    Tap to unlock instantly

    Tap to unlock instantly

    Once the DDL801-5HBS is connected to the gateway and paired with the app, you can unlock your door remotely with just a tap on your phone. No matter where you are, one tap gives you instant access. Experience the convenience of remote unlocking today!

    Smooth entry for your visitors

    Smooth entry for your visitors

    Once connected to our gateway and paired with the app, the DDL801-5HBS lets you easily generate and share temporary PIN codes* through the app. Choose from one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes* to accommodate different visitors. This flexibility simplifies guest entry while enhancing your home's security and convenience.

    One-grip instant recognition

    One-grip instant recognition

    Featuring a semiconductor fingerprint sensor, verification takes just 0.5 seconds*. As you grip the handle, your finger naturally rests on the scanner. Once recognized, simply push the handle to open the door, ensuring a quick and convenient experience.

    Say goodbye to the security concerns

    Say goodbye to the security concerns

    Protect your home and enjoy peace of mind with the DDL801-5HBS, featuring alerts for tampering, latch abnormalities, system lockout, and armed mode. If any issues arise, you'll receive instant alerts on your mobile app, ensuring continuous protection and reducing security concerns.

    Turn to unlock

    Turn to unlock

    Enhanced with a quick-open toggle switch on the indoor assembly of the DDL801-5HBS, this feature ensures peace of mind during emergencies. If the smart lock's electronic functions fail, simply turn the toggle to unlock the door effortlessly. Your safety is our top priority!

    An extra step to unlock for additional security

    An extra step to unlock for additional security

    In dual-verification mode, you can choose any two of the three unlocking methods—fingerprint, PIN code, or key tag—for identification. Both methods must be successfully verified to unlock, ensuring double security for your home.

    Accessible to all family members

    Accessible to all family members

    Unlock with ease using our mobile app, fingerprint, PIN code, key tag, or mechanical key—offering five convenient methods to meet your family's diverse needs.

    Touch to unlock instantly

    Touch to unlock instantly

    Our interior door lock handle features touch and infrared sensors. Simply touch the handle, and the infrared sensor detects your hand to unlock the door effortlessly. It's easy and convenient, perfect for those on the go!

    Effortlessly meet your diverse language needs

    Effortlessly meet your diverse language needs

    The DDL801-5HBS comes with Mandarin and English voice navigation by default. You can add a third language of your choice via the app's voice package OTA* update. Currently available languages include Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and French, enhancing the diversity of your smart door lock experience!

    Considerate family-friendly rest

    Considerate family-friendly rest

    The "0" key serves as both a digit and a mute button. Pressing it for 2 seconds activates mute mode, ensuring a quiet night for your family. This thoughtful design enhances your experience with simplicity and convenience!

    Technical Specifications

    • Access solution

      Outdoor unlock
      • Fingerprint
      • PIN code
      • Key tag
      • Temporary PIN code
      • Mechanical key
      Indoor unlock
      • [OPEN] button
      • Toggle switch

    • Design & Appearance

      Color
      Sky grey
      Handle
      Push-pull style

    • Capacity

      User PIN code
      20 sets(one-time codes incl.)
      Master PIN code
      1 set
      Fingerprint
      100 sets( master fingerprint incl.)
      Key tag
      100 sets

    • Power Specifications

      Power supply
      • 4 AA alkaline batteries(at least)
      • 8 AA alkaline batteries(max.)
      Battery life
      10 months*(with 8 installed batteries)
      External power supply
      5V power bank
      Battery type
      Alkaline battery

    • Installation Specifications

      Door thickness
      • 38-60mm
      • 60-90mm
      • 90-120mm
      • Other range*
      Door opening direction
      • Left-hand inswing
      • Left-hand outswing
      • Right-hand inswing
      • Right-hand outswing
      Door type
      • Wooden doors
      • Cooper doors
      • Security doors
      Backset
      60mm

    • Highlight features

      Lockout mode
      • Mechanical lockout
      • System lockout
      Alert
      • Tamper alert
      • Low battery alert
      • Armed mode alert
      • Latch malfunction alert
      • System lockout alert
      Safety features
      • Hidden PIN code
      • Dual verification
      • Armed mode

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    • Gateway: included accessory, DDL801-5HBS connects to network through the gateway for remote operation.
    • App: the DDL801-5HBS works with Home Access App.
    • Temporary PIN codes: one-time, recurring, and time-limited codes are collectively referred to as temporary PIN codes.
    • One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.
    • Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific times each week.
    • Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.
    • 0.5 seconds: sourced from internal testing report data.
    • Dual verification: in dual verification mode, the app allows for remote one-tap unlocking.
    • OTA: Our product currently offers voice packages in Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and French, with more languages in development. For further details, please contact your local Philips smart door lock dealer.
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