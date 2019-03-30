2 year warranty
Discontinued
DDL192LAFCB/97
Only one step to lock or unlock
Everything starts here: The convenience brought by one-touch unlock and auto lock; Solid security ensured by dual verification and Bluetooth unlock; Sense of sci&tech presented by ergonomic design and streamlined body.
Intuitive push-pull use
System wake-up by manual touch
Auto Locking Function
The push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.
In dual verification mode, you can use a combination of any two factors (fingerprint, password and card) as the unlocking solution to ensure doubled security for your home.
Philips EasyKey comes with the feature of Fake PIN Code technology which allows you to enter random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is consecutive input of the real password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real password.
Reviews
Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.
May be less depending on the actual usage.