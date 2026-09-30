2 year warranty
New
CX1050/01
Designed for quiet. Built for power.
Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds, 2 modes, smooth rotation, timer, and remote control for ultimate comfort. Built with quality materials and a sleek design, this wall fan offers lasting durability and stylish performance.
Strong airflow up to 3100 m3/h
Quiet cooling at 44 dB(A) (1)
3 speeds for personalized comfort
2 modes & timer for extra convenience
Head diameter 45 cm
With a cooling capacity up to 3100 m3/h and 6 blades, this fan delivers intense air movement that eliminates stagnant air, filling your space with refreshing air for all-day comfort.
Operating at a subtle 44 dB(A) (1)—comparable to a quiet office—this fan delivers powerful cooling while maintaining a calm, undisturbed environment.
Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 m, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.
Reviews
(1) Sound level at the lowest speed.