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All series

  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050
  • Fan, Wall-mounted Fan, Wall Fan, Climate Care, Heating & Cooling, Mercury, Mercury Wall Fan, 1000 series, CX1050

New

Philips Wall Fan 1000 SeriesWall Fans

CX1050/01

Designed for quiet. Built for power.

Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds, 2 modes, smooth rotation, timer, and remote control for ultimate comfort. Built with quality materials and a sleek design, this wall fan offers lasting durability and stylish performance.

See all benefits

Strong cooling & quiet operation for true comfort.

Designed for quiet. Built for power.

  • Strong airflow up to 3100 m3/h

  • Quiet cooling at 44 dB(A) (1)

  • 3 speeds for personalized comfort

  • 2 modes & timer for extra convenience

  • Head diameter 45 cm

Powerful airflow for instant relief

Powerful airflow for instant relief

With a cooling capacity up to 3100 m3/h and 6 blades, this fan delivers intense air movement that eliminates stagnant air, filling your space with refreshing air for all-day comfort.

Quiet cooling for undisturbed rest

Quiet cooling for undisturbed rest

Operating at a subtle 44 dB(A) (1)—comparable to a quiet office—this fan delivers powerful cooling while maintaining a calm, undisturbed environment.

Long-distance breeze for maximum cooling

Long-distance breeze for maximum cooling

Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 m, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Sound level at the lowest speed.