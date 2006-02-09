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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Mobile Phone

CTS800/000APMEA

Music all around you

With a built-in MP3 player, a one-touch play button as well as 128MB memory, here's a phone you can groove with. Shoot and share photos with your pals with its VGA camera. After all, life's a party. Enjoy it with a phone that rocks

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Make your journeys musical

Music all around you

  • S800

Brilliant 65K color main display

Your phone's main screen color display brings you incredibly colorful images and pictures.

Integrated VGA digital camera

The integrated digital camera with VGA resolution (640x480 pixels) allows you to take high-quality pictures anytime, anywhere with your phone, then send them via MMS or email, or store the pictures in your phone's memory.

MP3 playback and ringtones for a superior audio experience

Use the USB data cable to transfer MP3 music files to your phone for a superior audio experience on the go. You can also personalize your ringtone using your MP3 files.

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