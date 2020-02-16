2 year warranty
Discontinued
Your mobile music theater
Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP6911. These 16x24cm 3-way speakers have peak power at 300W, and feature an oval polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass.
6 x 9"
3-way
300W Peak
PEI (Polyetherimide) is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high tensile strength, high stability and tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These PEI domes can capture even the highest musical notes to make your music textured with warm, full-range treble. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
BENNIE984
16/02/2020
Australia
6x9" Full Range Car Speaker 3-Way Stereo PEI Dome
The 6x9 Speakers have a great solid Bass sound with crisp clear mid/high sound. The Speakers fitting a must on solid surface and correctly positioned for best bass sound. Overall quality of speakers well constructed solid built, good woofer action. Just a word, check mount for mid/highs speaker mount.. there may be a issue with the mounting tube dislodge and is "floating" in woofer fitting..Check your speakers. see photo
Pros
Good sound, solid bass,crisp mid/highs
Cons
Build quality may be issue? Tube support mount for mid/high speakers can dislodge and "float" in woofer. Dust cover for woofer drop away, have speaker with this issue, however electrically work just fine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CSP6911 Car coaxial speaker
Date of Use 2020-01-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CSP6911 Car coaxial speaker
Date of Use 2020-01-16