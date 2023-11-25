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Discontinued

Car coaxial speaker

CSP611/00

3.4

| (9) Reviews

Your mobile music theater

Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP611. These 16cm 2-way speakers have peak power at 200W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.

See all benefits

with 2-way stereo for vivid sound

Your mobile music theater

  • 15.2 cm (6")

  • 2-way

  • 200W Peak

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

Light polypropylene cone for clear sound delivery

Light polypropylene cone for clear sound delivery

Inside the speaker, a diaphragm sits on top of a voice coil to produce a signal waveform once an input signal is received. It transforms the signal wave into a sound wave. Polypropylene is one of the lightest plastics ever invented and is great material for speaker diaphragms due to its weight, high strength, stiffness and tolerance for high temperatures. These polypropylene cones deliver high quality music by reacting to even the smallest sound signal to produce clear, vivid sound.

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

Sensitive cloth surround for maximum sound details

A highly sensitive cloth connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the cloth surround assembly brings the cone back into position to be ready to receive another sound signal. By doing so, the woofer can capture every signal with a minimum of distortion, giving you clear, smooth sound no matter how loud or how quiet the music is played.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

9

Reviews

3
2

25/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Lovely pour no drips !

This kettle has and incredible pour once you have tried it out you won’t want to go back to any other . Now about to buy one for a Christmas present !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

21/06/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

Love all my Phillips product. Take bit longer to boil but does the job

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

27/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Well designed kettle

This kettle is well designed and aesthetically pleasing. It pours well as it has a good sized spout with matching filter to match. Many kettles on the market have spouts and filters that are to restrictive when pouring water out. The switch with its illuminated blue light when the kettle is boiling water is a helpful indicator. The kettle is easy to fill and has level gauge which allows the level of water in the kettle to be seen and also has handy quantity markings.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

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