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Discontinued

Car subwoofer

CSP1200/00

Your mobile music theater

Sense the true music with the 30cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSP1200. With peak power at 1600W, a high density fiber-composite cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass.

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delivers powerful notes and beats

Your mobile music theater

  • 12"

  • 1600W Peak

400W RMS power handling

Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

4-layer copper voice coil maximizes rigid bass

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