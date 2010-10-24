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Discontinued

Car amplifier

CMQ405/00

Rock your music on the road

Get high power with low distortion with the 4/3/2-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ405. Featuring peak power at 900W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass.

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with bridgeable 4/3/2-channel connection

Rock your music on the road

  • 4 Channel

  • 900W Peak

Aluminum heat sink boosts heat flow and prevents overheating

Aluminum heat sink boosts heat flow and prevents overheating.

4x75W RMS total output power

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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