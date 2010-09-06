2 year warranty
Discontinued
CID3691/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3691. Featuring a 20.3 cm/8" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
Designed for Honda Odyssey
Rich POIs for quick destination search.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.
Reviews