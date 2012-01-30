2 year warranty
Discontinued
CID3287/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system. Featuring a 17.8 cm/7" full color display with touch panel, a pre-installed China road map and Bluetooth® for calls and music streaming, the long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China.
The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.
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