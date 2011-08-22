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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Car entertainment system

CID2780/00

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2780. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system, Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable

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with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

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