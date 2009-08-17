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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Car entertainment system

CEM210/98

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

Philips CEM210 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

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with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

Audio out for amplifier addition

CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

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