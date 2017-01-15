2 year warranty
Discontinued
CED1800BT/98
Experience live music with video in car
Philips CED1800BT features a 6.2" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.
15.7 cm (6.2") touch screen
Bluetooth
Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.
Perfect-fit 2.0 DIN chassis design.
3.4
of 5
8
Reviews
pauly67
15/01/2017
Malaysia
Easy to use and great quality
i love it and will be taking it with me to my next car lol
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1800BT Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1800BT Car audio video system
Sbuda
20/01/2015
Malaysia
Clear sound quality
i like the clear sound quality, but my subwoofer level only adjusts to 12db instead of 14db as specified on the user manual. I only decided to install the device in December 2014
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1800BT Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1800BT Car audio video system
Badger
25/10/2014
Malaysia
Overall, excellent value for money.
I have to admit I was initially a little sceptical regarding this product as I'm a believer in the old adage 'you only get what you pay for.' The fact it was a Philips was the only reason I considered it. It was a leap of faith as it's only available in Aust. on line, so I never had the opportunity try before you buy. After a couple of weeks of testing I must admit I'm impressed, for a budget unit it's very good. Its functionality is in the most part intuitive and what isn't is easily worked out with a little experimentation. The touch screen works well and has a good quality picture. The audio, with a decent set of speakers is better than most units I've heard with similar power outputs. The big surprise though was the GPS system, it's maps are relatively up to date and it's very comprehensively programed with POI, speed limit warnings etc. The next cheapest similar named brand unit I looked at was over four times the price. I however can't comment on the reliability, but what I can say is I've never had a problem with Philips electronics in the past. Over all I'd rate this unit as excellent value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1800BT Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1800BT Car audio video system