2 year warranty
Discontinued
Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road
Philips CED1700 with a 17.8cm/7" WVGA(800x480px) display for video & photo playback is the ultimate entertainment system for your car. Enjoy movies & music from multiple sources, and never miss a call with the built-in Bluetooth® receiver.
17.8 cm (7")
Bluetooth
DVD
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
hoots
18/08/2013
Malaysia
I am satisfied of my purchase.
I have been using this product since 2011. dxx love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1700 Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1700 Car audio video system