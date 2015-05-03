2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT2200A/00
A speaker that is as adventurous as you
This rugged and water resistant portable wireless speaker can go wherever you want to go, in and out, up and down, rain and shine. It sounds as powerful as it is tough.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
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