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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT2200A/00

A speaker that is as adventurous as you

This rugged and water resistant portable wireless speaker can go wherever you want to go, in and out, up and down, rain and shine. It sounds as powerful as it is tough.

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A speaker that is as adventurous as you

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

Advanced audio performance with a rugged design

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

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