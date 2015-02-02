BRT383/60
Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line
Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there.See all benefits
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Play with lengths! Click-on the trimming comb (3/5mm) to the trimming head and precisely trim your hair at 3/5 mm length.
For an even groomed look, the bikini trimming head trims down the hair to 0.5 mm.
Beautifully bare in some bikini areas? After using the trimming head, use the mini shaving head for a beautifully bare shave.
Not necessarily to get your skin wet anymore. The trimmer is equally effective in both wet or dry conditions!
Rounded hair removal cutting teeth work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.
No need for charging cords! BikiniGenie is battery powered. AA batteries included.
Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.
Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.
The clever ergonomic handle makes it possible to trim, shave and style your bikini line with ease.
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