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  • A gentle shave for smooth skin A gentle shave for smooth skin A gentle shave for smooth skin

    Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

    BRL136/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    A gentle shave for smooth skin

    Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin

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    Suggested retail price: MYR249.00

    Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

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    A gentle shave for smooth skin

    • Floating single foil
    • 10-hr recharge
    • +4 accessory
    A smooth and gentle shave

    A smooth and gentle shave

    Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is designed to be gentle and comfortable on the skin in different body areas*. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness**. Achieve hair-free skin without compromise on skin comfort

    Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

    Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

    Rounded trimmer tips in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin. 78% of women agree that rounded trimmer tips prevent scratches***

    Floating single foil for an even shave

    Floating single foil for an even shave

    The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave

    Wet & Dry for use in bath or shower

    Wet & Dry for use in bath or shower

    For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal Wet & Dry use.

    Up to 40 mins cordless usage

    Up to 40 mins cordless usage

    With rechargeble battery, Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 provides up to 40 mins cordless use

    Ergonomic handle for effortless control

    Ergonomic handle for effortless control

    The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body

    USB-A charging cable included Power adapter not included

    USB-A charging cable included Power adapter not included

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our abmition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adaptor, please contact us via Consumer Care Center: www.philips.com/support

    Include skin stretcher cap

    Include skin stretcher cap

    Skin stretcher cap tightens skin while shaving for a gentler experience

    Soft glide cap

    Soft glide cap

    Soft glide cap covers the back trimmer on the shaver head for extra safety in curvy areas and glides along the skin for a comfortable shave

    Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

    The use of the exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs in between shaving

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Soft glide cap
      Yes
      Skin stretcher cap
      Yes
      Exfoliation glove
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • 10 hours charging time
      Usage time
      up to 40 minutes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      5V/7.5 W
      Material foil
      Nickel
      Number of shaving foils
      1
      USB-A cable
      Yes
      Speed settings
      1

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Ergonomic
      Cordless
      Yes
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)

    • Performance

      Shaving head
      Single foil shaver
      Skin care features
      Rounded trimmer tips

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    Reviews

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    • 74%, HUT Germany N=49, 2021
    • *HUT Germany N=49, 2021
    • **vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021
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