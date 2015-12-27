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  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph

Wireless multiroom music system

BM60B/10

One tap to play music in every room

Philips izzy music system plays music via Bluetooth, CD/USB & FM. With a tap of button, music from smartphones, CD/USB & radio stations will play simultaneously to any izzy speaker in any room. Easy setup with no router, password or app.

See all benefits

One tap to play music in every room

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • Bluetooth®

  • with MULTIPAIR

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

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