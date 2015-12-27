2 year warranty
BM60B/10
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy music system plays music via Bluetooth, CD/USB & FM. With a tap of button, music from smartphones, CD/USB & radio stations will play simultaneously to any izzy speaker in any room. Easy setup with no router, password or app.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
Bluetooth®
with MULTIPAIR
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
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