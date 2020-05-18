StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush
Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits
Suggested retail price: MYR229.00
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush
Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair
- Extra large brush area
- ThermoProtect technology
- Tourmaline ceramic coating
Tourmaline ceramic coating
Tourmaline ceramic coating for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.
ThermoProtect technology
ThermoProtect technology maintains constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protected, healthy looking hair.
2 temperature settings to suit your hair type
Two temperature settings (170°C & 200°C) to best suit your hair type.
Triple bristle design
Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.
Large paddle-shaped brush
The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.
Fast heat-up time
Ready to use in 50 seconds.
Ready to use indicator light
LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.
1.8m cord for maximum flexibility
1.8m cord.
Swivel cord
Swivel cord for comfortable use.
Technical Specifications
-
Technical specifications
- Voltage
-
Universal
V
- Cord length
-
1.8 m
- Heater Type
-
PTC
- Product size (mm)
-
350 L x 75 W x 48 D
- Total number of bristles
-
247
- LED light indicator
-
White color
-
Features
- Auto shut-off
-
after 60 min
- Temperature Settings
-
-
2 settings
-
170°C and 200°C
- Brush shape
-
Paddle
- Brushing area (mm)
-
116 L x 60 W
- Number of heated bristles
-
111
-
Service
- 2-year guarantee
-
Yes
-
Ease of use
- Storage hook
-
Yes
- Swivel cord
-
Yes
-
Caring technologies
- ThermoProtect
-
Yes
- Tourmaline ceramic coating
-
Yes
- Measured on 33 women with mid length hair. Test done in China.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.