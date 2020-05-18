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  • Personalized drying with SenseIQ Personalized drying with SenseIQ Personalized drying with SenseIQ

    Prestige Hair Dryer

    BHD628

    Personalized drying with SenseIQ

    Introducing the Philips dryer with SenseIQ. Sensing and adapting to your hair, it adjusts the temperature to prevent overheating, retaining your hair's natural moisture. Every time you dry, your hair will feel beautiful and cared for.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR599.00

    Prestige Hair Dryer

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    Personalized drying with SenseIQ

    For shiny, moisture-rich healthy-looking hair

    • Personalized technology
    • Infrared sensor
    • Powerful drying: 20% faster*
    • Up to 90%** moisture lock-in
    Personalized drying experience

    Personalized drying experience

    SenseIQ technology for a personalized drying experience. SENSES. The dryer's infrared sensor continuously scans the temperature of your hair for a personalized protection. ADATPS. The sensor adjusts the temperature up to 4,000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating. CARES. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while drying, locking-in up to 90%** of your hair’s natural moisture.

    Senses hair's temperature

    Senses hair's temperature

    While other hairdryers only measure the temperature of the airflow, the Philips dryer with SenseIQ technology measures your hair's temperature to prevent overheating. Equipped with infrared sensor that ensures the right drying experience for your hair.

    Adapts drying performance

    Adapts drying performance

    The dryer with SenseIQ adjusts the airflow temperature up to 4.000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating.

    Cares uniquely for our hair

    Cares uniquely for our hair

    SenseIQ tailors the drying experience to you. Every time you dry, it retains up to 90% of natural moisture** essential for shiny, healthy-feeling hair.

    Powerful airflow: 20% faster*

    Powerful airflow: 20% faster*

    The high performance fan and motor are designed to deliver powerful airflow so you can enjoy a 20% faster* dry time.

    Drying preset modes

    Drying preset modes

    The 2 speed and 3 drying preset modes are easy to select with the tactile sliders. Choose your mode: Gentle for extra care, Dry for everyday use, and Fast for a boost of heat. The SenseIQ is active in Gentle and Dry modes for a personalized drying experience.

    Drying nozzle

    Drying nozzle

    For fast drying results, use the specially designed drying nozzle. It rotates 360 degrees for the best performance of the sensor, ensuring more concentrated airflow and higher air pressure. For perfect drying results.

    Styling nozzle

    Styling nozzle

    The 11 mm opening of the nozzle concentrates the airflow for precision styling, deactivating SenseIQ mode. Our suggestion to use the nozzle along with Fast mode and speed 1 to lock your style.

    Volumizing curl diffuser

    Volumizing curl diffuser

    Thanks to the uniquely designed shape of the diffuser, your curly hair is styled easy and effortlessly. Choose your desired temperature and speed to create volume and well-shaped curls.

    Ionic conditioning

    Ionic conditioning

    Instantly releases 2 times**** more ions for shiny, frizz-free hair. Negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and scalp, and smooth down the hair cuticles to achieve a smooth and shiny result.

    Compact design

    Compact design

    Cleverly engineered for your convenient use and storage, it is 20% lighter***** and easy to hold.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      • Drying nozzle
      • Styling nozzle: 11mm
      Curl diffuser
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2 m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Wattage
      1800  W

    • Features

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Cool shot
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      2x ions
      SenseIQ technology
      Yes

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    • Faster vs. BHD004, 1800W dryer
    • * In gentle mode, after 5 min of drying
    • * * Measured over 10 minute drying session
    • * * * vs. HP8280
    • * * * * vs HP8280 without cord, attachments
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