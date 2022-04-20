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2 year warranty

All series

EssentialCare Hairdryer

Discontinued

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EssentialCareHairdryer

BHD006/03

EssentialCare Hairdryer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 3 MB
  • 20 April 2022

User Manual

  • PDF file, 744.7 kB
  • 15 April 2022

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