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Discontinued

EssentialHair Dryer

BHD002/03

4.4

| (77) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Powerful drying with care

The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1600W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Easy to use with 3 heat & speed settings and cool shot.

See all benefits

Powerful drying with care

  • 1600W

  • ThermoProtect setting

  • 3 heat & speed settings

1600W of drying power

1600W of drying power

This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

20mm nozzle for focused airflow

20mm nozzle for focused airflow

The nozzle focuses the airflow for precision styling and touch-ups.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

77

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

09/04/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good and strong wind

Value for money n it is durable, it comes with different attachment..

Pros

Fast dry

Cons

Can be quite hot

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-04-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-04-09

14/10/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Fanatic design

It appears a great design and comfortable size. Work great for home use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential BHD002/03 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2020-09-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential BHD002/03 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2020-09-13

13/08/2021

Singapore

Singapore

EssentialCare Hair Dryer BHD 002

I like the size and weight of the hairdryer. Good for basic drying of hair

Pros

Light and comfortable size

Cons

Not suitable for styling

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD002/09 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-07-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD002/09 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-07-12

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