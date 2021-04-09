2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful drying with care
The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1600W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Easy to use with 3 heat & speed settings and cool shot.
1600W
ThermoProtect setting
3 heat & speed settings
This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The nozzle focuses the airflow for precision styling and touch-ups.
4.4
of 5
77
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Seanna
09/04/2021
Malaysia
Good and strong wind
Value for money n it is durable, it comes with different attachment..
Pros
Fast dry
Cons
Can be quite hot
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-04-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-04-09
Chinh
14/10/2020
Malaysia
Fanatic design
It appears a great design and comfortable size. Work great for home use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential BHD002/03 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2020-09-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential BHD002/03 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2020-09-13
Buima
13/08/2021
Singapore
EssentialCare Hair Dryer BHD 002
I like the size and weight of the hairdryer. Good for basic drying of hair
Pros
Light and comfortable size
Cons
Not suitable for styling
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD002/09 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-07-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD002/09 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-07-12