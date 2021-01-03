2 year warranty
Discontinued
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
KeraShine range hair dryer, specially designed air outlet with Kerartin coating and millions of ion for a comprehensive and deep nourishment, ensures you will minimize frizz and achieve the beautiful shiny results.
KeraShine
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
4.9
of 5
13
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
viiixwy
03/01/2021
한국
Part of promotion
사용하기 편해요
우선 가볍고 접을수 있어서 보관이 편리하고, 드라이기의 풍력도 좋아서 스타일링 하기 편해서 추천합니닼
Pros
가볍고 성능이 좋아요
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpaShine BHC111 헤어 드라이어
Date of Use 2019-12-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpaShine BHC111 헤어 드라이어
Date of Use 2019-12-03
yaksyaks
27/12/2020
한국
Part of promotion
가볍고 접이식이라 좋아요!
기존에 사용하던 드라이기는 접이식이 아니라 여행다닐 때 가져가기 힘들었는데, 이 제품은 가볍고 접이식이라 평소에 사용하기에도 좋고, 여행다닐 때는 더 좋네요! 온도를 조절하지 않고 적당한 온도로 사용이 가능해요. 손상 모발에 사용하면 좋을거 같네요! 가성비 대비 너무 만족합니다.
Pros
접이식이라 보관이 편함
Cons
없음
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpaShine BHC111 헤어 드라이어
Date of Use 2020-11-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpaShine BHC111 헤어 드라이어
Date of Use 2020-11-27
justbom
27/12/2020
한국
Part of promotion
가볍고 성능좋은 필립스 헤어드라이어
바람세기나 성능이 좋아서 머리 말릴때 시간이 많이 소요되지않아서 좋으며 제품이 가벼워서 오래 들고있어도 부담이없어서 잘 쓰고있습니다.
Pros
장시간 들고있어도 가볍고 성능이 좋아서 머리가 잘마름
Cons
특별한 단점은 못느꼈음
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpaShine BHC111 헤어 드라이어
Date of Use 2020-11-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpaShine BHC111 헤어 드라이어
Date of Use 2020-11-27
Compared to Philips 1600W dryer without SPA technology
Compared to predecessor Philips hairdryer HP8210