2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy care for your hair
The new Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care.
1200W
Compact
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.
A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
4.8
of 5
36
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
elll01
02/12/2021
Indonesia
worth it
dengan watt 400, hair dryer ini cukup memuaskan. sudah ada 3 pilihan untuk anginnya, semoga awet.
Pros
lebih hemat listrik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-11-02
Evapirazzi
16/04/2021
Indonesia
The great product
Easy way to use the hair dyer, easy to bring everywhere
Pros
Baik.
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126/02 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-03-16
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8126/02 Dryer
Date of Use 2021-03-16
Quynhnhi
16/11/2020
Việt Nam
Tôi rất thích sản phẩm này của philips .
Nó nhỏ gọn , rất tiện khi mang đi xa . Kiểu dáng nhỏ nhắn rất đẹp . Rất phù hợp vs nhu cầu của mình khi sử dụng .
Pros
Nhỏ gọn , đẹp mắt ,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC015/00 Máy sấy tóc
Date of Use 2020-05-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHC015/00 Máy sấy tóc
Date of Use 2020-05-16