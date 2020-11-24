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Discontinued

StyleCare EssentialCurler

BHB862/00

1

| (1) Review

All you need for bouncy curls

Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life.

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All you need for bouncy curls

  • 16 mm barrel

  • 200°C temperature

  • Ceramic coating

16mm curling barrel for bouncy curls and ringlets

16mm curling barrel for bouncy curls and ringlets

With the barrel diameter of 16 mm barrel you can create bouncy, full of life curls and ringlets for joyful and young look.

Protective ceramic coating for extra gentle styling

Protective ceramic coating for extra gentle styling

Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

200°C high heat temperature for optimal results

200°C high heat temperature for optimal results

200°C high heat temperature guarantees optimal results, while minimizing hair damage.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

24/11/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

REgistering online is not user friendly

Registering your product online for extended warranty is a drag and not user-friendly at all. The guide is: How to find the number? When I clicked, out came the number 1162. This is not the HOW TO. This is just a sample. Upon checking the product, OMG. The 4-digit serial number is engraved in "black" on the black surface of the product. How do you expect customer to notice it. Your design engineer must be dreaming.

This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Curler

This review was made for StyleCare Essential BHB862/00 Curler

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