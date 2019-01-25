2 year warranty
AWP2970/03
Clean water made easy
With multi-stage ultrafiltration system, this ergonomically designed water filter pitcher reduces chlorine, VOCs, herbicide, and up to 99.9% bacteria* for healthy and tasty drinking water, while retaining beneficial minerals.
Ultrafiltration
GAC + Hollow fiber membrane
1.5L tank for filtered water
Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
Ergonomically designed, the handle is very comfortable to hold, which makes it easy to carry the pitcher.
Simply discard the one-piece filter when it reaches the end of lifetime. The one-piece design prevents secondary pollution.
Reviews
Based on test result by international testing and certification agency BV under laboratory conditions.