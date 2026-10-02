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PhilipsUnder-the-sink compound filter

AUT659CF

Water refined by high-quality activated carbon

The activated carbon filter is made of high-quality natural coconut shell, which refines the taste of purified water.

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Water refined by high-quality activated carbon

  • Re-mineralization

5-in-1 filter with excellent performance

This highly integrated 5-in-1 filter provides 5 stages of filtration, and achieves the same performance as 5 filters. It greatly reduces the frequency and cost of filter replacement as you only have to replace one filter once a year.

Crisp and pure tasting water straight from the fridge

Powered by the high-quality coconut shell activated carbon block, which has effective absorption of chlorine and impairing substances with 0.5 Î¼m pore size.

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