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PhilipsUnder-the-sink reverse osmosis filter

AUT640

Advanced filter for superior performance

This RO membrane filter adopts high-precision filtration. It effectively removes heavy metals, bacteria, limescale and other fine contaminants, producing clean pure water safe for direct drinking.

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Advanced filter for superior performance

Aquaporin reverse osmosis filters water better than before

Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.

Consistent filtration performance for years to come

Thanks to the Aquaporin Inside® technology, the filtration performance is consistent for years to come, while maintaining the same fast flow.

Extra fast direct flow filtration of 1000GPD

The system offers a high purified water capacity of 1000 gallons per day (GPD), thereby meeting the demands of a big family for clean drinking water. Furthermore, the water flow is fast - filling up a glass of water in less than 4 seconds!

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