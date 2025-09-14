2 year warranty
AUT640
Advanced filter for superior performance
This RO membrane filter adopts high-precision filtration. It effectively removes heavy metals, bacteria, limescale and other fine contaminants, producing clean pure water safe for direct drinking.
Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.
Thanks to the Aquaporin Inside® technology, the filtration performance is consistent for years to come, while maintaining the same fast flow.
The system offers a high purified water capacity of 1000 gallons per day (GPD), thereby meeting the demands of a big family for clean drinking water. Furthermore, the water flow is fast - filling up a glass of water in less than 4 seconds!
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