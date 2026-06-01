The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.
Greater versatility, performance and convenience**
Multi-angle board,
Dual heating technology
OptimalTEMP technology
Ergonomic iron+ head
Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience
The integrated multi-angle board can be tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontally ironing the most difficult fabrics or vertically ironing the most delicate garments. And everything in between.
Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**
Dual heating technology enables powerful steam penetration to eliminate creases with better performance than a steam iron**, ensuring that your garments look their best easily.
Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing
At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.
OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed on any ironable fabric
No burns, no worries; OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can iron everything, from jeans to silk, worry-free.
Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors
Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors to keep garments fresh and prolong their life.
Detachable base for flexible usage around the house
The detachable base is portable to meet all your needs in the home: from steaming upholstery and curtains, to sterilizing furniture and beds. Simply disconnect and transport base and iron head as needed.
Retractable top hook for convenient hanging of clothes
The top hook conveniently supports the hangers when ironing garments vertically or when stored. It folds easily when not in use or when ironing horizontally.
Integrated wheels for easy transportation
Integrated wheels conveniently support you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.
Long lasting steam performance without needing to descale
No descaling required thanks to the unique design of the dual engines. Ensuring long lasting performance without descaling.
Large 1.2L water tank to de-crease more garments in one go
With the large 1.2L detachable water tank that's 3x bigger** you'll be able to de-crease more garments than ever in one go.
Fast heat-up in no time: 90 seconds
Fast heat-up in just 90 seconds, ideal for last-minute touch-ups.
Technical Specifications
General Specification
Product type
All-in-One
Heat up time
90 seconds
Calc management
No de-calc needed
Detachable water tank
Yes
Water tank capacity
1.2 L
Variable steam levels
3 settings: Eco, Normal, Max
Vertical steaming
Yes
Warranty/Guarantee
2 year worldwide guarantee
Technical Specifications
Power
2200 W
Pressure
6.0 Bar
Continuous steam rate
90 g/min
Steam-on-demand
Yes
Steam boost
400 g
Voltage
220-240V
Technology
OptimalTEMP technology, Dual Heating technology
Safety
Automatic shut-off
Yes
Weight and Dimensions
Soleplate dimensions
196 cm²
Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
49.5 x 50.5 x 121 cm
Product dimensions extended (WxHxL)
49.5 x 50.5 x 155 cm
Package dimensions (WxHxL)
40 x 60.5 x 60 cm
Power cord length
1.9 m
Hose cord length
1.28 m
Board size (WxHxL)
36 x 83 x 3 cm
Iron weight
0.74 kg
Product Weight
11.9 kg
Total weight with packaging
15.7 kg
Design
Integrated wheels
Yes
Color
Warm Grey / Gold
Accessories
Garment hanger
Integrated flip hook
Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board with tapered grip
Board cover - Top layer
3 layers, heavy melange top layer
Adjustable pole(s)
Yes
Iron dock
Multi-position dock: right and top of the ironing board