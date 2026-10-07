2 year warranty
New
One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.
The Philips All-in-One 6000 Series is your smart solution to always look your best. The sleek 3-in-1 combination of iron, steamer and board helps you quickly remove creases from garments in any vertical, horizontal or tilted position.
Integrated multi-angle board
OptimalTEMP technology
Foot-operated buttons
2 steam settings, up to 45 g/min steam
Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.
The powerful engine generates up to 45g/min of steam rate to flatten tough creases and the pointed iron tip helps achieve precise results. Smoothen even the most stubborn creases with 150 g/min steam boost.
OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.
4.5
of 5
50
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Sherry10
07/10/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Favourite part of morning routine
One appliance, no ironing board needed, no excuses. And it has 1.5 litres jug for water to make steam, that lasts for long enough that you can just focus on enjoying getting ready. Its compact stylish design makes it stand out. You can easily move it around as needed. It just has made my getting ready time so much easier and practical.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
Chanel7
05/10/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Wrinkle free
I actually was really surprised how well this worked and how simple it is to work out , because it was new it’s QR code didn’t work but it did have simple enough instructions in the box , I really like it and that I don’t need to find a clear spot to quickly iron just 1 shirt because i have never owned an ironing board, it was really convenient for it to have a little station read to go
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
Alfiya6
05/10/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Slick design, best performance
From the slick design which complements any household to the great performance- this steamer is great addition to my family. The set up is very easy with actually no instructions required. The water tank is so big that it last for a very long time. Having lightweight iron as an oppose to the old fashioned irons which are so heavy with water in them. This iron makes me want to iron more! No water residue left, effortlessly ironed. Phillips is a great brand bringing new innovations into everyday lives. It works perfectly on silk, cotton, polyester and many more. With this steamer/iron any ironing turns into a very quick job with plenty time left to do everything else. When not in use- it’s stored perfectly away saving space. I love that ironing board is a miniature one which is beneficial for saving space and it also big enough to iron shirts without compromising on quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series
tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
compared to our Philips steam irons
vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022
All-in-one steam rates in MAX mode compared to Philips steam irons in MAX mode