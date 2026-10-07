I absolutely loved using the Philips all in one ironing solution. My favourite feature is being able to easily switch between steaming and ironing depending on what I am working with. I have used it on alot of different materials from my sons school shirts and husbands work shirts to my own dresses, and hasnt failed me yet. It does a fantastic job of removing wrinkles and creases and I could see a noticeable difference almost immediately, particulary on the button up shirts. The combination of the steamer and iron made it easy to get a smooth finish without having to pull out the sepwrate ironing board. Another feature that was good is the foot operated power button being able to simply touch with a foot is a small thing but makes it super convenient to use. It heats up really quickly making that quick press or last minute steam easy. Overall I found it easy to set up and use its not bulky and has made getting through the ironing so much faster. The kids even think its fun.