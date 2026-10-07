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2 year warranty

All series

  • AIS6030, Standard Product Photo
  • AIS6030, Standard Product Photo
  • AIS6030, Standard Product Photo
  • AIS6030, Standard Product Photo
  • 6000 Series
  • AIS6030, Standard Product Photo
  • AIS6030, Standard Product Photo
  • AIS6030, Standard Product Photo
  • AIS6030, Standard Product Photo
  • 6000 Series

New

All-in-One Ironing SolutionsAll-in-One 6000 Series

AIS6030/80

4.5

| (50) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.

The Philips All-in-One 6000 Series is your smart solution to always look your best. The sleek 3-in-1 combination of iron, steamer and board helps you quickly remove creases from garments in any vertical, horizontal or tilted position.

See all benefits

More versatility, performance, and convenience**

One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.

  • Integrated multi-angle board

  • OptimalTEMP technology

  • Foot-operated buttons

  • 2 steam settings, up to 45 g/min steam

  • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed

Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.

Powerful engine to easily decrease even tougher creases

Powerful engine to easily decrease even tougher creases

The powerful engine generates up to 45g/min of steam rate to flatten tough creases and the pointed iron tip helps achieve precise results. Smoothen even the most stubborn creases with 150 g/min steam boost.

OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

50

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

2

07/10/2026

Australia

Australia

Favourite part of morning routine

One appliance, no ironing board needed, no excuses. And it has 1.5 litres jug for water to make steam, that lasts for long enough that you can just focus on enjoying getting ready. Its compact stylish design makes it stand out. You can easily move it around as needed. It just has made my getting ready time so much easier and practical.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series

05/10/2026

Australia

Australia

Wrinkle free

I actually was really surprised how well this worked and how simple it is to work out , because it was new it’s QR code didn’t work but it did have simple enough instructions in the box , I really like it and that I don’t need to find a clear spot to quickly iron just 1 shirt because i have never owned an ironing board, it was really convenient for it to have a little station read to go

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series

05/10/2026

Australia

Australia

Slick design, best performance

From the slick design which complements any household to the great performance- this steamer is great addition to my family. The set up is very easy with actually no instructions required. The water tank is so big that it last for a very long time. Having lightweight iron as an oppose to the old fashioned irons which are so heavy with water in them. This iron makes me want to iron more! No water residue left, effortlessly ironed. Phillips is a great brand bringing new innovations into everyday lives. It works perfectly on silk, cotton, polyester and many more. With this steamer/iron any ironing turns into a very quick job with plenty time left to do everything else. When not in use- it’s stored perfectly away saving space. I love that ironing board is a miniature one which is beneficial for saving space and it also big enough to iron shirts without compromising on quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6030/80 All-in-One 6000 Series

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Disclaimers

  1. tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time

  2. compared to our Philips steam irons

  3. vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022

  4. All-in-one steam rates in MAX mode compared to Philips steam irons in MAX mode