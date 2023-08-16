Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis

Harnessing the power of nature. The biomimetic Reverse Osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate natures own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis filtration technology is developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark) and tested in collaboration with NASA and ESA for aerospace activities. This partnership highlights the level of technical innovation, performance and durability.