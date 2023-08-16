ADD6921DG/90
Purified water from perfectly cold to piping hot
You will be amazed by this RO dispenser's compressor cooling system, and the instant heating technology achieving true-boiling. Apart from the wide range of water temperatures, it also comes with easy-cleaning details. Perfect for family!See all benefits
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Harnessing the power of nature. The biomimetic Reverse Osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate natures own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis filtration technology is developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark) and tested in collaboration with NASA and ESA for aerospace activities. This partnership highlights the level of technical innovation, performance and durability.
UV-C LED technology in the cold water tank activates every hour, inhibiting bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.9%**.
Real-time water quality display presents the amount of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) measured before and after the filtering process, providing extra quality re-assurance.
Powerful compressor chills the purified water ice-cold and ultra-cold-preservation technology keeps the water below 5°C for 3 hours. So you can enjoy truly ice-cold purified water on demand.
True boiling (100°C is achieved inside the heating element) instant heating technology delivers purified hot water within seconds. Multiple temperatures available: chilled, ambient, 45°, 55°, 85°, 100°C.
This water station comes with two 1.8L water jugs for purified water. You always have plenty of purified water for cooking and making drinks. Store one jug in the fridge for purified cold water.
Traditional RO processes typically waste a significant amount of water: usually 9 to 12 liters of water are wasted for every 3 liters of purified water produced. This can be an environmental concern, especially in areas with water scarcity. This Philips cartridge with Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis technology offers excellent filtration efficiency: only 1 litre of water is wasted for every 3 litres of purified water produced.
Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.
The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating dispensers, our special design achieves true boiling in the heating element, giving you extra hot water.
We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula, cold drinks. You can do a million things with it.
You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.
The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.
6L large water tank is perfect for family use, without the need of refilling it frequently.
The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.
The height of the drip tray can be easily adjusted to accomadate different sizes of cups, glasses, mugs, and bottles.
The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.
When there is little/no water left, the system automatically prevents hot water from dispensing, protecting the system from dry burn.
After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.
When dispensing hot water, the safety lock will be automatically activated to ensure safety.
Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.
Filtration performance
Cooling Performance
Filter specifications
General specifications
Power
Main parameters
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