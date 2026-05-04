2 year warranty
Discontinued
ADD6910/90
3.0
of 5
27
Reviews
Jenn86
04/05/2026
Singapore
Well deserved for the performance and durability
My current one is reaching 8 years soon! It is still functioning extremely well. The price you pay for the filter replacement is also much more economical as compared to other models of similar water dispensers. Water taste is consistent. Very pleased to recommend it.
Pros
Durable, Economical, Great
Cons
NA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2026-04-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2026-04-04
Oxford graduate
02/12/2022
Singapore
It is a great product for sophisticated mind
Has been using this for years, excellent product as there are no countertop RO water dispenser in the market except this one. For those who cares, RO water taste consistent like distilled water because they are almost identical. The high water purity and consistency is not what any non-RO water filter can provide. For the laymen users who gave one star below - read the manual and learn that the remaining water in the tank contains a high concentration of impurities after RO filtering and those water should be drained to avoid contaminating the RO filter, which is a very elegant design as impurities do not accumulate on the filter and may go down your stomach. Study more before leaving an unreasonable one star review which shows your lack of knowledge.
Pros
Great and unique product in the market
Cons
Not for the unsophisticated customers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2020-12-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2020-12-02
Aipra
31/01/2022
ประเทศไทย
Verified buyer
ใช้งานดีมาก สะดวกมาก สำหรับคนอยู่หอ
ชอบที่ไม่ต้องติดตั้งใดๆ แค่เสียบปลั้ก เหมาะกับชาวหอและคอนโดเช่า ที่ขยับ เจาะ ติดตั้งใดๆไม่ได้เลย หมดปัญหาการแบกน้ำหนักๆขึ้นห้องพัก ส่วนน้ำร้อนเป็นไอเทมที่ดีมาก ร้อนไว ร้อนสะใจ
This review was made for ADD6910 เครื่องกรองน้ำแบบจ่ายน้ำ (Dispenser)
Date of Use 2020-12-31
This review was made for ADD6910 เครื่องกรองน้ำแบบจ่ายน้ำ (Dispenser)
Date of Use 2020-12-31