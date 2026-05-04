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Discontinued

ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

ADD6910/90

3

| (27) Reviews

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

27

Reviews

04/05/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Well deserved for the performance and durability

My current one is reaching 8 years soon! It is still functioning extremely well. The price you pay for the filter replacement is also much more economical as compared to other models of similar water dispensers. Water taste is consistent. Very pleased to recommend it.

Pros

Durable, Economical, Great

Cons

NA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2026-04-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2026-04-04

02/12/2022

Singapore

Singapore

It is a great product for sophisticated mind

Has been using this for years, excellent product as there are no countertop RO water dispenser in the market except this one. For those who cares, RO water taste consistent like distilled water because they are almost identical. The high water purity and consistency is not what any non-RO water filter can provide. For the laymen users who gave one star below - read the manual and learn that the remaining water in the tank contains a high concentration of impurities after RO filtering and those water should be drained to avoid contaminating the RO filter, which is a very elegant design as impurities do not accumulate on the filter and may go down your stomach. Study more before leaving an unreasonable one star review which shows your lack of knowledge.

Pros

Great and unique product in the market

Cons

Not for the unsophisticated customers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2020-12-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2020-12-02

31/01/2022

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

Verified buyer

ใช้งานดีมาก สะดวกมาก สำหรับคนอยู่หอ

ชอบที่ไม่ต้องติดตั้งใดๆ แค่เสียบปลั้ก เหมาะกับชาวหอและคอนโดเช่า ที่ขยับ เจาะ ติดตั้งใดๆไม่ได้เลย หมดปัญหาการแบกน้ำหนักๆขึ้นห้องพัก ส่วนน้ำร้อนเป็นไอเทมที่ดีมาก ร้อนไว ร้อนสะใจ

This review was made for ADD6910 เครื่องกรองน้ำแบบจ่ายน้ำ (Dispenser)

Date of Use 2020-12-31

This review was made for ADD6910 เครื่องกรองน้ำแบบจ่ายน้ำ (Dispenser)

Date of Use 2020-12-31

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