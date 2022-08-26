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  • Create a crisp and refreshing taste Create a crisp and refreshing taste Create a crisp and refreshing taste

    RO filter cartridge

    ADD583/90

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Create a crisp and refreshing taste

    With AquaShield filtration system, this filter can effectively remove 110* kinds of harmful materials and the rich strontium element is beneficial to human by separatting out mineral elements.

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    RO filter cartridge

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    Create a crisp and refreshing taste

    Remove 110* harmful substances

    • Reverse Osmosis
    • Rich strontium technology

    5 in 1 RO filter removes 110* kinds of harmful substances

    The AquaShield filtration system can effectively remove 110* kinds of harmful substances, providing you and your famlily clean and fresh water.

    The rich strontium element is beneficial to human body

    The rich strontium technology can separate out elements that are beneficial and healthy to human body.

    The total capacity reaches 2000L*

    The total capacity reaches 2000L* and you just need to replace the filter element once a year.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      net weight
      0.8  kg
      gross weight
      1.1  kg
      Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
      125*125*39  mm

    • Main parameters

      Applicable water temperature
      5-38  °C
      Capacity
      2000  L
      Rated water flow
      0.2  l/min
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