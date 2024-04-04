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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
Zeolite gas filter
Discontinued
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AC4118
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The Philips zeolite gas filter effectively traps a wide spectrum of gases and smells. The active oxygen inside the appliance constantly rejuvenates the zeolite filter, ensuring long lasting superior performance. - English
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